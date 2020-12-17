Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has lost his father in law.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, where he announced the passing away of Lola's father.

"My dear father-in-law. Chief Oladipo Adewale Omotayo aka "Papa" We will surely miss you! Loudly crying face Your beloved Daughter Lola Okoye and your grandchildren Cameron & Aliona Okoye misses you desperately and even more! Folded hands loudly crying face🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 Adieu Papa," he tweeted.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page, Omotayo expressed shock at the demise of her father.

"In the early hours of this morning, I received some very sad news that brought my family's world to a grinding halt. My darling Papa's passing has hit us all very hard, and while we know that he is in a better place, the truth is that, there is no easy way to handle the grief that comes with the loss of a loved one," part of her post read.

Lola Omotayo-Okoye also stated that she will be comforted by the fond memories she has of her father.