'They thought I wasn't going to survive alone, now I'm richer' - Peter Okoye

The former member of the defunct group, Psquare made this known via his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 23, 2021.

"Team P! What were they thinking? That I wasn’t going to survive Alone? They just can’t stand the fact that I am Richer now and doing well for myself. Pained! And this post is for them and them alone! Just Watch them referring this post to my family as usual! Odes! Watch them start preaching!" he wrote.

"Like I said! Haters pls comment and Identify yourself on this post and my management will separate you out from my true fans. The Blocking also includes the people that liked and support the comment!"

"You must not like my doings! So Feel free to unfollow and unlike this my page! Or better still identify yourself so we can Block you! Have a very good morning!"

The Okoye brothers have been at loggerheads with each other since 2017 and it is safe to say it has been one of the biggest celebrity fights recorded in the Nigerian music industry.

Pulse Nigeria

Rumours of their split first broke in 2015 which was later put to rest by Peter.

By 2017, it became apparent that the twin brothers were no longer compatible. They would soon go their separate ways.

This did not, however, happen without the brothers dragging each other on social media.