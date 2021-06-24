RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'They thought I wasn't going to survive alone, now I'm richer' - Peter Okoye

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Okoye says he is richer and doing very well for himself.

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPSquare]

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye has thrown shades at his perceived enemies who thought he wasn't going to survive after splitting from his twin brother, Paul and their group.

Recommended articles

The former member of the defunct group, Psquare made this known via his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 23, 2021.

"Team P! What were they thinking? That I wasn’t going to survive Alone? They just can’t stand the fact that I am Richer now and doing well for myself. Pained! And this post is for them and them alone! Just Watch them referring this post to my family as usual! Odes! Watch them start preaching!" he wrote.

"Like I said! Haters pls comment and Identify yourself on this post and my management will separate you out from my true fans. The Blocking also includes the people that liked and support the comment!"

"You must not like my doings! So Feel free to unfollow and unlike this my page! Or better still identify yourself so we can Block you! Have a very good morning!"

The Okoye brothers have been at loggerheads with each other since 2017 and it is safe to say it has been one of the biggest celebrity fights recorded in the Nigerian music industry.

Peter and Paul Okoye turned 39 on Wednesday November 18, 2020 [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]
Peter and Paul Okoye turned 39 on Wednesday November 18, 2020 [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy] Pulse Nigeria

Rumours of their split first broke in 2015 which was later put to rest by Peter.

By 2017, it became apparent that the twin brothers were no longer compatible. They would soon go their separate ways.

This did not, however, happen without the brothers dragging each other on social media.

From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'They thought I wasn't going to survive alone, now I'm richer' - Peter Okoye

#BBNaijaReunion: Kaisha says Neo tried to play her and Vee [Highlights]

Check out magic transformation of actor Williams Uchemba's adopted 18-year-old son

Nigerian singer YQ narrates how 'aggressive driver' almost took his life

NdaniTV debuts official trailer for 'Rumour Has It' season 3

Erica Nlewedim, AY Makun, Mike Ezuruonye star in new film 'Bitter Rain' [Teaser]

Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of Bentley, recounts when she was mocked by Uche Maduagwu

Twitter goes crazy as Wizkid receives his Grammy plaque

'The Internet never forgets, you are disgracing your family' - Orezi slams BBNaija's housemates