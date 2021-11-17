They are back! Peter and Paul Okoye spotted together in public for 1st time since rift 5 years ago

The former members of the defunct music group, PSquare were spotted together on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The brothers hugged and shook hands to the admiration of their friends and onlookers.

There have been several indications that the brothers have settled their feud.

About a week ago, they both followed each other on social media.

Paul's estranged wife, Anita, also shared a video of Peter taking their kids on a shopping spree.

Peter and Paul's feud first made the headlines in 2017.

It was followed by a very messy fight on social media for months between both parties.