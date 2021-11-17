Yes guys! It is official, the rumours were true as Peter and Paul Okoye have resolved their differences five years after their ugly rift.
They are back! Peter and Paul Okoye spotted together in public for 1st time since rift 5 years ago
This is no gimmicks! PSquare are back!
The former members of the defunct music group, PSquare were spotted together on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
The brothers hugged and shook hands to the admiration of their friends and onlookers.
There have been several indications that the brothers have settled their feud.
About a week ago, they both followed each other on social media.
Paul's estranged wife, Anita, also shared a video of Peter taking their kids on a shopping spree.
Peter and Paul's feud first made the headlines in 2017.
It was followed by a very messy fight on social media for months between both parties.
From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng