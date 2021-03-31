Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie has blamed feminism for the rise in domestic violence and broken marriages.

The movie star made this known during a chat with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Igbo.

According to the patriarch of the Edochie dynasty, domestic violence has become rampant in marriages because women have refused to do what they are supposed to do.

"This thing called feminism, that's what leads to women getting beaten in marriages. When you talk to a woman, she will respond to you. When she responds to you, you won't be able to bear it so you'll stretch out your hand and beat her up," he said.

Edochie also revealed that women are limited in their understanding. According to him, he noticed this after working with them as colleagues and a boss.

"It's not everything they explain to you that you people understand. For the record, women's understanding is limited, let me tell you the truth," he said.

"I don't hate them but I've had dealings with them a lot, including those at work where I'm the head. Their understanding is limited to a large extent, do you understand?"

Edochie has become famous for dishing out controversial statements concerning marriages and relationships.

Edochie says even though he doesn't like seeing women cry because it touches him deeply but women are the ones who do things that lead to the beating. [Instagram/PeteEdochie]

Recall a few weeks ago, advised women to creatively adopt ways to discourage their husbands from cheating.

"Solomon had 1000 wives and 700 concubines. If a man decides to take many more wives, what are you going to do? Nothing. If you think your husband is going out to have an affair, put a packet of condoms in his bag. When he sees it, he’ll know you have his interest at heart," he said.

Edochie also spoke about how his father met his mother at the age of 15.

According to him, when it was time for his then 40-year-old father to settle down, his uncle went to a neighbouring village to search for a wife for him.