Nollywood veteran has advised women to creatively adopt ways to discourage their husbands from cheating.

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, March 14, 2021, while addressing the issues surrounding infidelity and polygamy in Nigerian marriages.

"Solomon had 1000 wives and 700 concubines. If a man decides to take many more wives, what are you going to do? Nothing. If you think your husband is going out to have an affair, put a packet of condoms in his bag. When he sees it, he’ll know you have his interest at heart," he said.

"If it is in his intention to stray, he’ll pull himself together. Not that But women are not even creative. You want to be like white women who keep on divorcing and remarrying. It doesn’t suit us. It doesn’t go down well with us. No!”

Edochie also spoke about how his father met his mother at the age of 15.

According to him, when it was time for his then 40-year-old father to settle down, his uncle went to a neighbouring village to search for a wife for him.

"My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him," he said.

"My uncle went out to a neighbouring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and picked one and that was it."

This is not the first time Edochie will be making a controversial statement.

Recall in 2020 when he set social media on fire after he slammed men who knee to propose to their wives.

According to him, it is very wrong in the Igbo tradition.