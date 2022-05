K stands for Kim, while the other letters could be a tribute to the four kids Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Pulse Nigeria

This isn't the first time Davidson will be inking the Kardashians on his body.

It would be recalled that in May 2022, the TV host inked his new bae 'KIM' on his chest.

The selfie displaying the ink surfaced when the comedian’s “King of Staten Island” collaborator Dave Sirus shared screenshots from Davidson’s text convo with Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West.

At that time, Davidson and Kanye attacked each other almost daily on social media.

There had been several reports of Kanye spreading rumours about Pete.

Kanye was alleged to have told people that Davidson is a junkie in addition to threatening that he’s going to have the “Saturday Night Live” star beaten up.

"Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!” a source told PageSix.