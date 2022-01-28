Kanye West allegedly spreading rumours Pete Davidson is g*y and has AIDS

There are reports that American rapper Kanye West has been spreading unfound rumours that Pete Davidson is gay and has the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).
Kim and Davidson started dating months after she split with West.
Davidson is currently dating West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
According to PageSix, the billionaire rapper has "escalated this one-sided feud by spreading the rumours to anyone who will listen."
They say the father of four has been telling people that Davidson is a junkie in addition to threatening that he’s going to have the “Saturday Night Live” star beaten up.
"Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!” a source told PageSix.
Kardashian and Davidson started dating in 2021, months after she separated from the Yeezy founder.
