RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West allegedly spreading rumours Pete Davidson is g*y and has AIDS

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kim and Davidson started dating months after she split with West.

American rapper Kanye West and Pete Davidson [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat] [Instagram/PeteDavidson]
American rapper Kanye West and Pete Davidson [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat] [Instagram/PeteDavidson]

There are reports that American rapper Kanye West has been spreading unfound rumours that Pete Davidson is gay and has the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Recommended articles

Davidson is currently dating West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

According to PageSix, the billionaire rapper has "escalated this one-sided feud by spreading the rumours to anyone who will listen."

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror] Pulse Nigeria

They say the father of four has been telling people that Davidson is a junkie in addition to threatening that he’s going to have the “Saturday Night Live” star beaten up.

"Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!” a source told PageSix.

Kardashian and Davidson started dating in 2021, months after she separated from the Yeezy founder.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanye West allegedly spreading rumours Pete Davidson is g*y and has AIDS

Kanye West allegedly spreading rumours Pete Davidson is g*y and has AIDS

On ‘About Guilt,’ Nneka connects hurt, guilt, healing and love [Pulse EP Review]

On ‘About Guilt,’ Nneka connects hurt, guilt, healing and love [Pulse EP Review]

Nigerian star, Reminisce refutes any notion that he's under pressure to win a Grammy and celebrates the pioneers of Nigerian music

Nigerian star, Reminisce refutes any notion that he's under pressure to win a Grammy and celebrates the pioneers of Nigerian music

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Trending

Beautiful and popular 'Things We Do for Love' actress passes on

'Things We Do for Love' actress

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [SammieOkposo]

Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to wife amid cheating scandal

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Banky W and Adesua Etomi celebrate their son as he turns 1

Nigerian singer Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]