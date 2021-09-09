Nigerian singer Peruzzi has taken a swipe at people who bring their personal problems to the Internet.
'Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever' - Peruzzi
The music star says a lot of people aren't really interested the well-being of those bringing their personal business to social media.
The music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, September o, 2021.
"How y'all take your personal problems to the Internet is the craziest thing ever! Madness. 50% will laugh at you, 10% will support you online and 40% nor send your papa," he wrote.
"You got options; text the person, call if them never block your papa, take time, fast and pray if na you fuck up. Just get the fuck jeje. It's none of social media's business."
Peruzzi's posts may be connected to the recent marriage crisis rocking several celebrities in the country.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng