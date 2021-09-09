The music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, September o, 2021.

"How y'all take your personal problems to the Internet is the craziest thing ever! Madness. 50% will laugh at you, 10% will support you online and 40% nor send your papa," he wrote.

"You got options; text the person, call if them never block your papa, take time, fast and pray if na you fuck up. Just get the fuck jeje. It's none of social media's business."

