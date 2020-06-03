Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi has come out to deny the rape allegations levelled against him.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, a young lady simply identified as Princess Jayamah in a series of tweets accused the music star of raping her.

The music star on that same day took to his Twitter page to deny the allegation.

"MY NAME IS OKOH TOBECHUKWU, I HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER BE A RAPIST," he tweeted.

Peruzzi's tweet is coming barely a few hours after Jayamah accused him of raping her eight years ago.

After giving a detailed account of what transpired at the singer's home, the young lady said she decided to come out eight years after because of the boldness of other rape victims including Daffy Blanco, a London based singer who accused Peruzzi of sexual molestation earlier in the year.