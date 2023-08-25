People think I'm uneducated because of the roles I play - Chinedu Ikedieze

The iconic actor made this revelation during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideownwo on the With Chude podcast. He noted that due to the roles he plays in movies people tend to mistake him for an uneducated man, but that is not the case.

He debunked those reports, clarifying that he is indeed educated. The actor narrated the story of his upbringing, revealing that his mother made sure that he had a formal education. She had stressed that due to his stunted growth, he could not venture into other career paths requiring manual labour. As a result of his condition, he could not become a carpenter or bricklayer.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "Due to the mischievous roles I play in movies, some people think I’m not educated. My mother told me that I have to go to school and study hard to become successful because I cannot become a carpenter or a bricklayer because of my stunted growth.”

The actor, as a matter of fact, has a Higher National Diploma (HND) in theater arts, as well as a degree in Mass Communication from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu. He has featured in over 150 films in a career spanning over 20 years. He acted in the role of a kid in most of his films during his early career due to his stature and physical appearance.