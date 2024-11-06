People always tell me to smile more - Singer CKay

After being complimented on his smile during his recent sit-down on the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by Joey Akan, he revealed that he has been told that he has a very nice smile.

Akan then asked, "When people describe how you smile, what do they say? What's the most repetitive or recurring review of your smile?"

In response, the singer said, "A recurrent review of my smile is that I have a nice smile and I should smile more, like I don't smile enough. I don't know, man; maybe I don't smile enough in pictures. I think that's what it is because people get to see me more pictures than me in real life. Maybe they build a perception of me needing to smile more because of pictures."

Linking his smile to his music, Ckay revealed he wasn’t in a particularly cheerful place while creating his upcoming album, and he aimed to reflect genuine emotions in his work.

He explained, "I wasn't smiling when I started working on this album; the mood was reality. I think smiling all the time would be nice and I think it's not realistic to smile all the time because things that make you smile all the time don't always happen."

He added, "There are moments to smile and moments of reality; positive and negative emotions happen to a person, so I say making music only about the positive things, it won't be realistic. For someone like me making art has to represent the positives and negatives for it to be authentic."