Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul O, the owner of UpFront and Personal, had slammed Cubana Chief Priest after the latter accused Big Brother Naija star Maria Chike Benjamin of snatching his sister's husband.

It didn't end there as he went on to share the phone numbers of Cubana Chief Priest, a move many described as being petty.

Paul O may have released the phone numbers of Chief Priest after the latter shared the phone number of Maria on social media.

Paul O said revealed he would be giving away N10M for those that called the phone number.

It would be recalled that Cubana Chief Priest had called out the reality TV star for snatching his sister's husband.

According to him, the reality TV star didn't only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.