Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul O promises to give N10M to anyone who calls the phone numbers.

Cubana Chief Priest, BBNaija's Maria and Paul O of UpFront and Personal

The husband snatching allegation levelled against BBNaija's Maria may have gotten worse after the owner of her former management, Paul O, slammed socialite, Cubana Chief Priest.

Paul O, the owner of UpFront and Personal, had slammed Cubana Chief Priest after the latter accused Big Brother Naija star Maria Chike Benjamin of snatching his sister's husband.

It didn't end there as he went on to share the phone numbers of Cubana Chief Priest, a move many described as being petty.

Paul O promises to give N10M to anyone who calls the phone numbers.

Paul O may have released the phone numbers of Chief Priest after the latter shared the phone number of Maria on social media.

Paul O said revealed he would be giving away N10M for those that called the phone number.

See dissolution of marriage court document of BBNaija's Maria's partner and Cubana Chief Priest's sister

It would be recalled that Cubana Chief Priest had called out the reality TV star for snatching his sister's husband.

According to him, the reality TV star didn't only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.

Pulse later received documents of the dissolution of marriage between Cubana's sister and her estranged husband, Kelvin.

