Paul Okoye and estranged wife Anita spotted hanging out with kids

Odion Okonofua

Okoye and his wife made headlines in 2021 after the news of their divorce broke.

Paul Okoye, his estranged wife Anita and their three children, Andre, Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]
Paul Okoye, his estranged wife Anita and their three children, Andre, Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

The couple who are currently outside the country were spotted at an arcade arena with their kids; Andre, Nadia and Nathan.

From the videos shared via his Instagram Stories, the music and his family did have fun at the arena.

In a court document exclusively obtained by Pulse, Anita has requested the dissolution of their marriage.

She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled.

She also demanded that the music star pay the sum of $15,000 (N7.8M) monthly as spousal support.

Anita Okoye and Paul Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]
Anita Okoye and Paul Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye] Pulse Nigeria

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

Anita and Paul who were university sweethearts got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt.

They welcomed their first son, Andre, the year before their wedding. In 2017, they welcomed a set of twins, Nadia and Nathan.

Odion Okonofua
