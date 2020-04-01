Patoranking has come hard on some of his colleagues who have become famous for giving out money online.

Obviously pissed by the new trend since the coronavirus outbreak, the music star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, where he slammed them for not helping those without access to the Internet.

"Instead Make we artist come together and contribute money to support people, Those once wey no Dey online Oo, Wey understand wetin giveaway mean ( people for slums and ghetto) wey Dey disadvantaged due to this Covid-19 Lockdown, una Dey here Dey talk about this Vs This, Wise up," he tweeted.

This tweet generated a lot of reaction as he was been dragged for trying to be a killjoy.

However, the music star wasn't moved as he reminded those who were aggrieved that he had experienced poverty before and knew what a total shutdown meant.

"So this time when people Dey suffer, make we Play Abi...Na ghetto I come from and I know how times like this feel bro...Make we get sense small...no be everything dem take Dey play.

Patorankings tweets may be connected to the recent giveaways by some celebrities on social media.

It would be recalled that Runtown shutdown Twitter a few days ago when he announced that he was giving away N10M to help cushion the economic effect of coronavirus.

Other celebs like Peruzzi, Taaooma and Don Jazzy had followed suit.