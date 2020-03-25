While the whole world is panicking over the coronavirus scare, Runtown has decided to help reduce the plight of many fans by giving away ten million naira.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, where he tweeted about helping fans with ten million naira to help cushion the effect of the virus.

"HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS. WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS." he tweeted.

Since the music star shared that tweet on Twitter, the social media platform has been wilding out with fans sending their account details.

However, a number of people have confirmed receiving certain amount of money from Runtown. While for others they continue to pray that the music star shares from his benevolence.

Here are some of the reactions to Runtown's tweet on social media.