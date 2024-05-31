Patoranking partners with ALX to give out $500,000 worth of tech scholarships

In a new post made to his Instagram account on May 30, 2024, Patoranking announced that the $500,000 initiative, which is being run through the Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa, is open to 40 people.

His caption read, "Embracing technology has been a game changer in my music career and business, visit @patorankingfoundation for more information on how to APPLY! There are 40 spaces available, My Birthday gift to 40 people Only Let’s go! 💪🏿💪🏿"

This scholarship provides ALX learners with the opportunity to learn essential tech skills and then apply them in a work setting.

Successful candidates in the program will receive a scholarship from the Patoranking Foundation which will then cover all the administrative fees associated with their ALX tech training programme. Upon completion of the programme, these candidates will also receive the opportunity for a paid internship with one of the world’s top tech companies.

The singer founded the Patoranking Foundation over six years ago, and it is dedicated to education, entrepreneurship and empowerment, and unlocking the potential of young Africans through various education processes.