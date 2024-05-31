ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Patoranking partners with ALX to give out $500,000 worth of tech scholarships

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Only 40 lucky people will benefit from the scholarship.

Patoranking says that embracing technology has been a game changer in his music career and business
Patoranking says that embracing technology has been a game changer in his music career and business

Recommended articles

In a new post made to his Instagram account on May 30, 2024, Patoranking announced that the $500,000 initiative, which is being run through the Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa, is open to 40 people.

His caption read, "Embracing technology has been a game changer in my music career and business, visit @patorankingfoundation for more information on how to APPLY! There are 40 spaces available, My Birthday gift to 40 people Only Let’s go! 💪🏿💪🏿"

ADVERTISEMENT

This scholarship provides ALX learners with the opportunity to learn essential tech skills and then apply them in a work setting.

Successful candidates in the program will receive a scholarship from the Patoranking Foundation which will then cover all the administrative fees associated with their ALX tech training programme. Upon completion of the programme, these candidates will also receive the opportunity for a paid internship with one of the world’s top tech companies.

Patoranking announces Tech scholarship [Bellanaija]
Patoranking announces Tech scholarship [Bellanaija] Pulse Nigeria

The singer founded the Patoranking Foundation over six years ago, and it is dedicated to education, entrepreneurship and empowerment, and unlocking the potential of young Africans through various education processes.

The Foundation currently works with schools in Ebonyi State, where Patoranking is from, to support over 170 young people within primary and secondary schools. Through its efforts, the foundation aims to foster change, and empower youths.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Diteh debuts 'Mindless Attraction' EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Diteh debuts 'Mindless Attraction' EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Patoranking partners with ALX to give out $500,000 worth of tech scholarships

Patoranking partners with ALX to give out $500,000 worth of tech scholarships

I wanted to get hit by a car after my IVF failed - Stephanie Coker on PCOS struggle

I wanted to get hit by a car after my IVF failed - Stephanie Coker on PCOS struggle

President Tinubu is officially my GOAT - Brymo on national anthem change

President Tinubu is officially my GOAT - Brymo on national anthem change

Kizz Daniel releases new single 'Double' dedicated to his wife

Kizz Daniel releases new single 'Double' dedicated to his wife

Nigerian-American actress Ego Nwodim opens up on how she handles hate comments

Nigerian-American actress Ego Nwodim opens up on how she handles hate comments

No go dey hustle like fool - Wizkid trolls Davido after his meme coin plunges in value

No go dey hustle like fool - Wizkid trolls Davido after his meme coin plunges in value

Ex-BBN winner Efe Money explains why former housemates aren't successful in music

Ex-BBN winner Efe Money explains why former housemates aren't successful in music

Here's how Joeboy and other Nigerian celebrities reacted to the new National anthem

Here's how Joeboy and other Nigerian celebrities reacted to the new National anthem

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Iren says that sex before marriage makes it hard to identify red flags [Instagram/pst_iren]

Pastor Emmanuel Iren says body count affects women being satisfied by one man

Johnny Wactor [Getty Images]

'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dies after being shot in Los Angeles

Singer/songwriter Young Jonn

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Toolz and Tunde have two children together [Instagram/Toolzo]

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child