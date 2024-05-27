ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Emmanuel Iren says body count affects women being satisfied by one man

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that a woman's ability to satisfied by one man gets affected the more she has sex.

Pastor Iren says that sex before marriage makes it hard to identify red flags [Instagram/pst_iren]
Speaking on the recent episode of the Surviving Lagos podcast hosted by media personality Susan Pwajok, Pastor Iren stated that one of the flip sides of sex before marriage is the inability to spot red flags quickly.

"First and foremost you will not spot errors and red flags as readily as you should if sex is involved, because you're just gonna keep patching things up and all that," he said.

He added, "And do you realise that it is also statistically proven that the more men a woman has been with the less likely she is to be satisfied with one man? I'm telling you!"

Shedding more light on the issue, he likened commitment to a piece of sticky tape which loses it's adhesion the more times it's used. Iren stressed that in that light, each time a person bonds with another, their commitment is affected.

He said, "I don't know if this ever happen to you during art class as a child, when you didn't have enough tape so you had to take from someone else? Each time you remove the tape, the adhesive will have wear and tear until the attachment is no longer possible. These things are scientifically proven every time you are with a man, a chemical called oxytocin is released and so bonding is happening, each time and your ability to commit to one person is affected."

