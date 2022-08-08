Artist: Pastor Emmanuel Iren
Pastor Iren offers supercharged live music experience in new album 'Apostolos'
Popular Christian Minister, Pastor Emmanuel Iren has released a new album he calls 'APOSTOLOS'. The album was released on Monday, 8th August 2022.
Album Title: APOSTOLOS
Genre: Gospel
Date of Release: August 8, 2022
Producers: Stephen Adeniyi, Ogooluwa Oluwayimika Akinola, Olusiji Ewedemi
Song Art:
Length: 1 hour 11 minutes
Features: 4 - Sinach, Nosa, E Daniels, Judikay
Label: Pastor Emmanuel Iren
Details/Takeaway: Pastor Emmanuel Iren is popular amongst Christians youths whom his teachings resonate with. 'Apostolos' is a live album that offers a listeners a live experience of his supercharged music.
