RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Pastor Iren offers supercharged live music experience in new album 'Apostolos'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Popular Christian Minister, Pastor Emmanuel Iren has released a new album he calls 'APOSTOLOS'. The album was released on Monday, 8th August 2022.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren - APOSTOLOS
Pastor Emmanuel Iren - APOSTOLOS

Artist: Pastor Emmanuel Iren

Recommended articles

Album Title: APOSTOLOS

Genre: Gospel

Date of Release: August 8, 2022

Producers: Stephen Adeniyi, Ogooluwa Oluwayimika Akinola, Olusiji Ewedemi

Song Art:

Pastor Emmanuel Iren - APOSTOLOS
Pastor Emmanuel Iren - APOSTOLOS Pulse Nigeria

Length: 1 hour 11 minutes

Features: 4 - Sinach, Nosa, E Daniels, Judikay

Label: Pastor Emmanuel Iren

Details/Takeaway: Pastor Emmanuel Iren is popular amongst Christians youths whom his teachings resonate with. 'Apostolos' is a live album that offers a listeners a live experience of his supercharged music.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Biggie might be swapping housemates today, here's why

BBNaija 7: Biggie might be swapping housemates today, here's why

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

Pastor Iren offers supercharged live music experience in new album 'Apostolos'

Pastor Iren offers supercharged live music experience in new album 'Apostolos'

BBNaija S7: Here are 5 things Amaka should have done while Daniella & Khalid had sex

BBNaija S7: Here are 5 things Amaka should have done while Daniella & Khalid had sex

Pastor Emmanuel Iren releases his debut album 'Apostolos'

Pastor Emmanuel Iren releases his debut album 'Apostolos'

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

Kizz Daniel wows in sold out show in Uganda

Kizz Daniel wows in sold out show in Uganda

BBNaija 7: Calm down, her script was perfect - Beauty’s brother fires critics over disqualification

BBNaija 7: Calm down, her script was perfect - Beauty’s brother fires critics over disqualification

Davido puts up a show-stopping performance at Travis Scott's London show

Davido puts up a show-stopping performance at Travis Scott's London show

Trending

Kizz Daniel

'Buga' is Africa's biggest song: 9 takeaways from Kizz Daniel's Breakfast Club Interview

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky continues his love affair with Amapiano

Burna Boy

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert