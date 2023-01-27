ADVERTISEMENT
Papaya Ex lambasts Nedu for calling her a liar

Babatunde Lawal

Like many people in the past few days, Papaya didn't spare Nedu on this one.

Popular social media influencer Abike Halima Raheem, better known as Papaya Ex, has taken a swipe at on-air personality Nedu for calling her a liar in his podcast.

Nedu's name has been on the lips of the public for a while following his numerous controversial comments on women and celebrities. In one of the podcast's episodes, the OAP labels papaya a lair.

Hearing this, Papaya quickly responded by hurling insults at Nedu.

She chastised him in a lengthy message for not keeping her name out of his podcasts and revealed that Nedu had been in her DM and that she had not responded to him.

Firing back she wrote, "Honestly, I mind my business alot on this social media, you won't see me jump or drop my two cents on trending topics, if they don't pick on me, my name won't be out there. I do my thing on my own and worry no single soul. Wtf is Nedu or whatever he was named saying? Bro, you're 40 years old and you're clowning on social media? Don't you have kids to take care of or wife to talk to ? What's my name supposed to be doing in your fukn podcast ? So even if you messaged me a long time ago and I didn't open, Respond nor follow you back, does that mean you should show how you have no iota of sense?"

The influencer also revealed that she has lost all respect for Nedu.

"I should be using sir for you but you lost it. God knows I didn't even watch your stupid videos cause I know you've been Clowning for the past few days, if my friend didn't even send me a video of you calling me a liar, God knows I won't even know what your page looks like with that stupid girl that calls herself Toun."

She added, "Cause of follow back, you joined a fool at 40 to be clowning with my name? Toun, is it designer paining you or the fact that I didn't follow back and reply you too? Fools making videos about how ladies are living. Their lives, no one is responsible for your misfortune tbh, you are the one seeing everything but you couldn't see your wife give you another man's child? Make it make sense? What's your business with whatever I put on my page? normally I won't even respond cause I be chilling on my lane fr, biggest clout chaser ranting all over media cause these ladies be buying luxurious items, even if I'm gonna give anybody coochie, would it be you ? Lmao clown behavior."

She further dragged the OAP, stated that he has no house, is jobless, and called him a "short, godforsaken man."

"So why So pained cause you didn't get a reply? Bald headed jobless comedian, you don't even have a house attached to your name. When you got your car nobody dragged you, rest! Silly short godforsaken man, eww. How did you even attract your wife in the first place? You look like something I drew with my left hand! gosh you shouldn't be talking where people are talking, I'm ashamed on your behalf."

Papaya is not the only celebrity who has dragged the media personality in recent days; Cross, Angel, and Kess have all chastised him for his remarks.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

