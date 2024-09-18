Singer Oxlade reveals why he says love is overrated

The singer shared his experience with an ex-girlfriend during his appearance on The 90's Baby Show.

The host asked, "Who broke your heart? What did she do to you?"

Oxlade, evidently hesitant to name-drop his ex-lover, simply replied, "A thing."

"I feel like you don't do evil for evil, that's giving her bad PR. I can't expose her, my community will. Trust me, there are stalkers that go crazy; they will find you. I promise you, it's the internet," he added, explaining why he did not want to expose the identity of his ex-girlfriend.

When the singer was asked what transpired between the former lovebirds, and why he felt that love was overrated, Oxlade stressed that society had a hand to play in the end of their relationship.

Recalling an incident, he narrated, "It's not what she did to me, but what the community did to us. Back then, I didn't even have the bread so it was all true love. Just true love and words of affirmation. There was this time when I was in her hostel and I heard her friends ask her, 'Girl, what are you doing with Oxlade?'"

Oxlade revealed that that experience broke him and changed his perspective on love and relationships.

He continued, "I was at the door and when I entered, their demeanour changed. That thing broke me and from then on I saw the patterns change until I saw her with the same guy she said she wasn't seeing."

"This was at a very early stage in my life, during my hustle era. That was the moment I learned that love is sweet o, but it's not everywhere. You can't find true love everywhere and you must be lucky, God wants you to see love before you can find it," he concluded.