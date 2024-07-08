ADVERTISEMENT
Osas Ighodaro narrates how she was introduced to acting

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She revealed that she got exposed to acting at age 13.

Speaking on the recent episode of Pulse One-on-One, the actress spoke about her rise to fame and her upbringing. She stressed that, even though she was raised in the United States of America, she was raised in a strictly Nigerian household.

"What was childhood like for you? What was growing up like?" asked Elvis Christian, the host.

She responded, "Well, I grew up in New York, born and raised with my siblings and my parents. And even though I grew up there, I grew up in a very Naija household. Even outside the house, it's like, 'Remember who your family is and behave yourself, but yeah, it was a beautiful upbringing."

When asked about her introduction to acting, Osas revealed a transformative experience during her teenage years, adding that her parents initially did not allow her to take up a career in acting.

"I had to do a lot of convincing and crying, but I think I'm also stubborn; I'm a strong-headed individual when I want something."

Osas disclosed that the first time she came in contact with the craft was after going through modelling school, and then she fell in love with acting.

She narrated, "I had low self-esteem growing up, and they put me in modelling school. I went through that experience, and after that, the president of that school offered me a scholarship to take acting classes. I wasn't exposed to acting till I was 13, then I took my first acting class, and I never turned back since, and I was like, 'What is this? I want to indulge in this craft of acting.' So I've never turned back since."

See the full interview below:

