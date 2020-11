Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has lost her mum who has died at the age of 65.

The movie star announced the sad passing away of her mother via her Instagram page late Thursday, November 5, 2020.

"RIP Mummy 😭💔🕊 Nov 10th, 1955 - Nov 4th, 2020 Pls wake me up," she wrote.

As expected, friends, colleagues, and fans of the film star took to her comment section to extend their condolences to her.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.