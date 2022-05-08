Orijin seals deal to sponsor Asa live in Lagos, promises and 'Orijinal' experience to guests

Speaking on the partnership, the Marketing Manager, Mainstream Spirits & Ready to Serve Spirits (MSS & RTS) Portfolio, Guinness Nigeria, Uche Onwudiwe, said “Like Orijin Brand, Asa is truly an Orijinal, she has stayed true to her roots, having gone through phases of redefinition, yet remains culturally relevant as seen in her journey from the streets of Nigeria with her first Album (Asha), travelled the world, performed on big stages globally and has since then inspired a new generation of musicians – Alte”.

"Orijin blends something that is both uniquely Nigerian and uniquely African – herbs and turns it into a delectable drink that has remained relevant in Nigeria since its debut in 2015." In a similar vein, Asa draws music from our roots, combining our cultural assets – language, sound, and finesse – and delivering it to the world in her own unique form in her concerts, albums, and sound – Africa still finds footing in these pillars, and we are more than excited to partner with her for a taste of all of these at the Asa Live in Lagos," he concluded.

The brand is set to surprise fans with free tickets for this concert. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation and stand a chance to win tickets for the much-anticipated concert. The Orijin brand has over the years stayed true to the cause of showing relentless support to the creative industry, encouraging talents to remain proud of their roots and celebrate their roots and uniqueness through visual art, theatrical productions, fashion, music concert experiences among others.

