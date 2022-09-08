RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ooni of Ife set to marry for the 5th time days after marriage to Olori Anako

Odion Okonofua

The Ooni wedded his fourth wife, Mariam Anako on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

The Ooni of Ife and his new wife, Olori Mariam Anako [LindaIkejiblog]
The Ooni of Ife and his new wife, Olori Mariam Anako [LindaIkejiblog]

According to several reports, the revered monarch has concluded plans to take another bride barely 24 hours after welcoming a new bride to the palace.

The monarch's chiefs reportedly visited the family of another bride-to-be, Dr. Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda, in the Magodo area of Lagos.

The new wife was ushered into the palace after brief rites at the entrance to the premises.

She was thereafter led into the inner court of the palace to meet her husband and other guests waiting to receive her.

According to reports, the relatives of Anako from Ebiraland in Kogi State and Ilorin in Kwara State were in attendance at the wedding ceremony.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his fourth wife Mariam Anako
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his fourth wife Mariam Anako Pulse Nigeria

Anako is reported to be a top executive in an oil and gas firm.

This will be the Ooni's fourth attempt at marriage.

It would be recalled that the revered monarch's former (third) wife, Naomi Silekunola, announced that her marriage to the revered monarch was over in December 2021.

The Ooni of Ife and the former queen got married about three years ago and have a son together.

Ooni has been married to other women including Adebukola Bombata the Ooni of Ife's recorded first wife.

She was his wife at the time he ascended the throne in 2015.

It is reported that Bombata was against the Ooni's decision to join the race for the throne.

When the Ooni of Ife settled in as the King of one of the most respected kingdoms in Nigeria, he decided to marry again. The king tied the knot with Zaynab Otiti Obanor from the ancient city of Benin in 2016.

It didn't take long before rumours of cracks in the marriage began to filter the air. In 2017, Obanor filed for divorce from the monarch. The divorce was finalised that same year. It is not clear if they had any children together.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
