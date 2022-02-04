'Staying in my marriage would have killed me' - Onyeka Onwenu

The music star made this known during a chat with Kikilomo Atanda-Owo on her show “Real Talk with Kike."

According to the septuagenarian, she tried her best to make her marriage work until she could no longer manage the situation.

Pulse Nigeria

"I went through it. It was difficult because I really didn’t want my marriage to end but I could not take it anymore. It would have killed me. I always say and that is the truth," she said.

ALSO READ: Onyeka Onwenu speaks about rumoured relationship with Obasanjo Fela and others

She also revealed that she singlehandedly raised her children from nursery school till they bagged their masters degree.

"And it was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family. I raised my children from kindergarten to Masters Degree," added.

Pulse Nigeria

Onwenu is a Nigerian singer/songwriter, actress, human rights activist, social activist, journalist and politician.