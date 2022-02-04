Nigerian veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu has opened up about the difficulties she faced in her failed marriage.
'Staying in my marriage would have killed me' - Onyeka Onwenu
The music legend says she singlehandedly raised her children.
The music star made this known during a chat with Kikilomo Atanda-Owo on her show “Real Talk with Kike."
According to the septuagenarian, she tried her best to make her marriage work until she could no longer manage the situation.
"I went through it. It was difficult because I really didn’t want my marriage to end but I could not take it anymore. It would have killed me. I always say and that is the truth," she said.
She also revealed that she singlehandedly raised her children from nursery school till they bagged their masters degree.
"And it was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family. I raised my children from kindergarten to Masters Degree," added.
Onwenu is a Nigerian singer/songwriter, actress, human rights activist, social activist, journalist and politician.
She recently released her book 'My Father's Daughter' which highlights her successful music career.
