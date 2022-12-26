Omowunmi Dada shares her exciting Christmas gift with the world

The actress appears to be ending the year on a high note, as she revealed that she said yes to the million-dollar question.

Omowunmi shared the good news on her Instagram page today, December 26th, which marks Boxing Day. She revealed that she unboxed an engagement ring, "see what I unboxed," she wrote.

As many pray for her, industry colleagues have taken the time to share their congratulations.

The identity of the actress' man is unknown for now.

Pulse extends its congratulations to her.

In similar news...

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd, recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma and gotten a positive response.

The good news was shared on social media by Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe on Thursday December 15, 2022.

She posted a video of Frodd proposing to his lover, Chioma, and captioned the video, "Yeeeeeah!" My Gee is taken. Frodd is engaged. Congratulations Chioma. I'm so proud of you, my smart IBO brother... You have achieved a lot in a short time. I am happy for you. God bless this union.