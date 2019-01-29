Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's kids aren't so little anymore as her first daughter, Princess has graduated from university.

The award-winning actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, January 28, 2019, where she shared photos and videos from the graduation ceremony. She went to caption the photos with a quote;

"And My First Baby just Graduated!!!! Congratulations @tolar_ek !!!! 🎊🎊🎊🎈🎈🎈 It is the Lord’s Doing and it is Marvelous in Our Eyes! Thank you, Lord....! Yes, Lord. #Godisdoingit #TourismandHospitalityManagement #firstgraduate," she wrote.

Princess is Omotola and Mathew Ekiende's first daughter and she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from the Eastern Mediterranean University, Cyprus.

Congratulations to one of the latest graduates in town. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde joins the list of celebrities with kids who have graduated from universities outside the country.

Mo Abudu's son graduates from Duke University

Mo Abudus son, Adekoyejo Abudu graduated from the Duke University in the United States of America back in 2018. The pretty proud mum took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 13, 2018, where she posted a number of photos of the latest graduate flanked by his sister, Ted, their father and herself.

In one of the photos, she captioned with a quote obviously written by a proud mother.

"Hello beautiful people, today my darling son, Adekoyejo Abudu graduated from Duke University in the class of 2018, with a BA in Political Science with special honours - The Cum laude. Today was a truly glorious day. Lord I give you praise #proudmum #cumlaude," she wrote.