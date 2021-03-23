Nigerian movie star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her hubby Mathew Ekeinde are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

The beautiful actress and mother of four took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, where she posted a cute photo of herself and her pilot husband.

"25 Years Strong! Happy Marriage Anniversary to us," she captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the Ekeindes from all of us at Pulse.

It would be recalled that Omotola and Mattew got married in 1996 but decided to have their dream wedding in 2001 with several friends and family onboard a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to Benin.

It would interest you to know that during the flight, Omotola's husband, Mathew was actually the one in the cockpit flying the plane for about 10 minutes before he handed over to his co-pilot to say his wedding vows.

They are blessed with four children; Princess, Captain E, Meraiah and Michael.