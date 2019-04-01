The award-winning actress made her frustrations known via her Instagram page on Monday, April 1, 2019. In her lengthy post, the actress expressed her disappointment over the conduct of the police in the country and they have continued to cut short the lives of innocent young Nigerians.

"I am SO SICK of the abuse of power by SARS. I am SO SICK of a government that turns deaf ears to the cries of its people. HOW MANY MORE PEOPLE HAVE TO DIE before something is done about this nonsense? Every other day, we hear stories of how citizens are beaten, killed, robbed, kidnapped by SARS. If a tree is producing rotten fruit, CUT IT DOWN.

"This is Kolade. His only crime was watching football. That was all he was doing when a stray bullet hit him yesterday. A bullet fired by a SARS official. They fled the scene btw. So who do we hold responsible? He has a son who now has to grow up without a father, all because some idiot was trigger happy. P.s I didn't know Kolade. This could have been anyone. #EndSars #justiceforkola #thishastostop," she wrote.

Adesua Etomi's post is coming barely 24 hours after the news of a young Nigeria, Kolade was killed after a stray bullet from the men of the Nigeria Police Force hit him.

There has been an outcry from different quarters since the news broke the Internet. It is also important to note that a number of celebs have fallen victim of assaults by the men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The time Zoro allegedly escaped gunshots from SARS

Back in 2018, Zoro shared his ugly experience in Port Harcourt in the hands of SARS. In a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Saturday, September 15, 2018, the rapper revealed how he almost lost his life to the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad. He also shared a photo of himself looking all battered and overwhelmed.

"Sars in port harcourt. You double-cross us, flash torch, we stop, you begin shoot? We come down you still Dey shoot? Mr Mike and wachukwu weldone.." he tweeted.

"Just had the most terrible day of my lifeee Gooooooddd," he added.

iLLBliss also had his own fair share of SARS brutality

Back in July 2018, iLLBLISS shared with fans his shocking experience in the hands of SARS as they pointed a gun at his head. The rapper and music executive made this known on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on his Twitter page. The tweet, as usual, started off a conversation on social media over the continuous manhandling and brutality faced by innocent people from these Special police officers.

"Last night SARS had guns to my head! Lying on the coal tar next to my manager/ what the fk is going on? Searching us for tramadol and....." he tweeted.

The list is endless of celebs who have faced one ordeal or the other in the hands of the Special Anti Robbery Squad in the country. What do you think the government should do about it?