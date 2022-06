"Hnmmm ngbo gbo nah ngbogbo THEY RUN KITIKITI FROM JUNCTION TO JUNCTION TO SHALAYE , KO KAN MI. ALL I KNOW IS THAT I NO DEY DRAG NOTHIN WIT ANYONE ON SOCIAL MEDIA RANT, NEVER ALL THOSE NOISE," she wrote.

"NAH ENVIRONMENTAL POLLUTION.....U FACE ME, I FACE U...... EVERYONE WILL BE ALRIGHT 👍 PERIOD 😎😎😎😎."

Larrit's post is coming barely 24 hours after she got into a fight with Aigbe at an event.

The two women were guests at the opening of a plaza belonging to another socialite Remmy Gold over the weekend.

Drama started after Aigbe and Larrit got into a heated argument.

It didn't take long before Larrit threw a bottle at the actress and the two went all physical with each other.

It took the intervention of the other guests from preventing the women to cause bodily harm to each other.

Aigbe was later seen leaving the party, looking rough-handed with the assistance of other guests.

It is not clear why the women got into a fight.

However, a popular blogger has alleged that the two women got into a fight over a romantic relationship with a man.

Aigbe is currently married to media mogul, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress is yet to release any statement following the ugly incident.