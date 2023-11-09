ADVERTISEMENT
OAP Dotun slams Afrobeats artists for charging Nigerians in dollars

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He feels that at this point, DJs should just start performing themselves.

OAP and actor Dotun believes that is inconsiderate for Nigerian artistes to charge in dollars for booking when Nigerian promoters earn in Naira
OAP and actor Dotun believes that is inconsiderate for Nigerian artistes to charge in dollars for booking when Nigerian promoters earn in Naira

He took his Twitter account to lament about it, stating that it is strange for Nigerian celebrities to charge in dollars here in their home country where their fans do not earn in dollars.

Dotun stressed that Afrobeats artists grew their careers from down up here in Nigeria and charging in dollars ruins the togetherness that comes with the genre of music.

His tweet read, "This Afrobeat we all built together, na Una go use Una hands spoil am. You now charge your own people in dollars. Forget to unlock the togetherness the genre gives you and your people. Quite strange and bizarre."

In a separate tweet, he stated that show promoters can’t get their money's worth these days because it's all costly, adding that the issues started two years ago.

The OAP continued to air his opinion saying, "Ask why there isn’t so many live shows this year. It started 2 years ago. Now it’s worse. corporates have canceled their end-of-the-year parties, show promoters can’t pay except you launder money & not expect profit. You can never get your money's worth. Hypeman and Djs, please adjust your rate cards. It’s time to cook and clean. Thank you to our wonderful Musicians for being so kind and too expensive to book. We will perform your songs on your behalf."

Despite the backlash received from some Twitter users, he has continued to stand his ground on his opinion.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

