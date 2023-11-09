OAP Dotun slams Afrobeats artists for charging Nigerians in dollars

He took his Twitter account to lament about it, stating that it is strange for Nigerian celebrities to charge in dollars here in their home country where their fans do not earn in dollars.

Dotun stressed that Afrobeats artists grew their careers from down up here in Nigeria and charging in dollars ruins the togetherness that comes with the genre of music.

His tweet read, "This Afrobeat we all built together, na Una go use Una hands spoil am. You now charge your own people in dollars. Forget to unlock the togetherness the genre gives you and your people. Quite strange and bizarre."

In a separate tweet, he stated that show promoters can’t get their money's worth these days because it's all costly, adding that the issues started two years ago.

The OAP continued to air his opinion saying, "Ask why there isn’t so many live shows this year. It started 2 years ago. Now it’s worse. corporates have canceled their end-of-the-year parties, show promoters can’t pay except you launder money & not expect profit. You can never get your money's worth. Hypeman and Djs, please adjust your rate cards. It’s time to cook and clean. Thank you to our wonderful Musicians for being so kind and too expensive to book. We will perform your songs on your behalf."