Nollywood actress, Shan George is set to walk down the aisle again.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, where she shared a photo of her engagement ring.

"As Scared and Sceptical as I've been all these past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of, or to Hide," she wrote.

" So I SAID YES!! To my best friend, my brother, partner, business associate, fellow crossrivarian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always. Let's try again this one last time. It's never too late. Yes, I Love You Too! 💃💃💃❤😘🥂"

Earlier in the year during an interview with The Sun Newspaper, the actress revealed that she was scared of getting married again.

Shan George is best known for her role in the movies Outkast and Welcome to Nollywood[Instagram/ShanGeorgeFilms]

"Marriage! Hmmm… to be fair, one of the reasons that would make me not consider marrying again is that I am scared. I am an only child and all my life," she said.

George who is best known for her role in the movies Outkast and Welcome to Nollywood, has two children.