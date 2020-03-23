Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George says she is scared of getting married again.

Shan George was one of the biggest movie stars in Nigeria back in the late 1990s/2000s.

The actress made this known during a chat with The Sun Newspaper.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George says she is scared of getting married again. [Instagram/ShanGeotgeFilms]

According to her, it might take someone who truly sees her as a "sister for anything marriage to happen again."

"Marriage! Hmmm… to be fair, one of the reasons that would make me not consider marrying again is that I am scared. I am an only child and all my life," she said.

"I have always defended myself by myself because it was just me. When people bully me, I man up and challenge them.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George says she is scared of getting married again. [Instagram/ShanGeorgeFilms]

"So, right now, little things that seem like a threat to me, I could possibly overreact. It might have to take someone who truly sees me as a sister for anything marriage to happen again. I am just scared, let me carry my cartons of trouble and maintain my lane.

Shan George is a Nollywood actress, singer, film producer, and director.

Prior to debuting in the movie Thorns of Rose, she had previously featured in a 1997 soap opera titled Winds of Destiny.

Shan George is a Nollywood actress, singer, film producer, and director. [Instagram/ShanGeorgeFilms]

She is best known for her role in the movies Outkast and Welcome to Nollywood.

She is the mother of two beautiful children.