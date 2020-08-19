Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo says it is wrong for an African man to kneel while trying to propose to a woman he plans to marry.

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

According to him, it is not in Africa's culture for a man to kneel while proposing to woman, insisting that it was an act copied from the western world.

Kanayo O. Kanayo believes kneeling to propose was copied from the western world.[The Guardian]

"I'm an African and I stand with Pete Edochie on what he said. It is un-African today to knee down to propose to a woman. I'm an African to that level. Like we always preach it is not all you see on TV that you copy," he said.

''It is an Instagram lifestyle. It doesn't stop you from living it. Live it the way you want. We are not also saying you must live with us in our stone age."

Kanayo O. Kanayo [Instagram/KanayoOKanayo]

"Because when we talk about this, some people who think they are more intelligent than us tell us we are coming from the stone age. Don't worry, live your technology age but it is not part of our culture."

Pete Edochie thinks it is totally wrong for an Igbo man to kneel and propose to a woman before marriage. [Instagram/PeteEdochie]

Kanayo's statement is coming months after his colleague, Pete Edochie's comment on the same topic went viral.

The movie veteran had likened the kneeling to propose style as a taboo.