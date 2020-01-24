Pete Edochie thinks it is totally wrong for an Igbo man to kneel and propose to a woman before marriage.

The veteran actor made this known during an interview where he got to speak about the Igbo tradition. According to him, if a man decides to kneel and propose to a woman then he has made her the head of the family.

"Kneeling down to propose to a woman is totally wrong, it is not our lifestyle. Kneeling before a girl in Igbo tradition means you are handing over the authority to her. She becomes the head of the family. Marriage in Igbo tradition is when a lady gives her husband to be wine while kneeling down. What does it signify? That the man has been accepted as the husband of the lady. It is the lady who knees before the husband, not vice versa," he said.

There has been a lot of reactions since the video where the veteran actor expressed his views on the men kneeling to propose to a woman.

Even though Pete Edochie is not seen as a controversial actor, he made the headlines a few months ago when a Twitter user called him a bad actor. According to the Twitter user, Pete Edochie was only known for playing one particular role in most of his movies.

Pete Edochie's reaction to the tweet about him being a bad actor

Reacting to the controversial statement in a chat with Punch, Edochie said he’s indifferent to opinions expressed about him because they don’t make sense to him.

"I’ll be honest with you: I’m indifferent to opinions expressed about me because they don’t make sense to me. If Pete Edochie is a fantastic actor, thank you very much. It doesn’t mean anything to me; it has absolutely nothing to do with me. If you start responding to things that don’t make sense, there is that danger of reducing yourself to the level of that person.

"I'm mentally occupied 24 hours on a daily basis. I trained formally as a broadcaster and by the grace of God, I happen to be an articulate individual. I don't have to advertise that, every other person knows that

Pete Edochie is a multiple award-winning actor, and he’s considered one of Africa’s most talented actors.