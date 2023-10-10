Nollywood is filled with Jezebel's daughters - Charles Inojie

Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast, the veteran stressed that the Nollywood industry is crawling with women who seek the downfall of movie producers. Comparing said women to the wicked and deceptive woman named Jezebel in the Holy Bible, he added that they would go to any length for a movie part.

Inojie said, "There is an army of Jezebel daughters looking for directors and producers to fall… So, the level of desperation among some of these girls is also an issue. There are some actresses who can do anything just to be in front of the camera."

He noted that sex-for-roles crisis runs rampant in the industry and is a two-way phenomenon. According to him, aspiring actresses easily fall into the traps set by the producers and directors because of their desperation.

The actor added, "And when you meet a character who is not properly formed as the director or producer, he will fall. So, there are actresses like that. The issue of sex-for-role is not just one-way, it is a two-way thing. That’s why they are quick to fall into the booby traps set by a lot of producers and directors with characters that are not properly formed; people who came from very shaky backgrounds."