Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi defeats Laide Bakare in boxing match
This celebrity match comes after the two actresses got into a heated exchange of words on social media.
In a series of videos that started making the rounds on social media on Sunday, February 25, 2024, the actresses were seen exchanging jabs in the ring. Alichi represented the red corner while Bakare represented the blue corner. At the end of the match, Alichi emerged victorious and then celebrated her victory on her Instagram page.
Posing with her trophy, she thanked the organisers and the spectators of the match. She also extended her love to Bakare, humorously reminding her about a bottle of champagne she was expecting.
Her caption reads, “We WON !!!! About last night, thank you, guys, for coming out, I appreciate my colleagues and the organizers of the show, amazing work, Well done we had fun. My co-winner @laidebakare loves you and I’m still waiting for my champagne.”
Bakare, in a show of good faith, commented on Alichi's post saying, "My partner in fight @chizzyalichi you made fighting easy and fun for me. Chai 😂 E just dey Do me make I Dey fight dey go anyhow 🤣 love you girl. Since I now have your Address, sending your champagne 🥂 on Monday and you can also come over 😍 let's get eyes dirty joor. Remember we no dey gree for Anybody this year oooo."
However, on her own post, Bakare claimed to have won the match and announced that she would be hosting a victory party.
Her post read, "CALL ME HONORABLE CHAMPION🕺🏻💃I will be hosting a victory party 🎉 in celebration of my championship in Lekki this Sunday March 3rd 2024. Come one come all 🙌👏🕺🏻"
