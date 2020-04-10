Etim Effiong is pretty excited about his father Lt Col Moses Effiong being granted a presidential pardon after thirty-four years.

Lt Col Moses Effiong was among the five Nigerians granted presidential pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The actor took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 9, 2020, where he expressed his joy over the pardon granted to his father.

"THE COLONEL IS BACK! IN 1986 my Father was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for concealment of treason in the Vatsa Coup against the IBB government," he wrote.

"Although he was released in 1993, it wasn’t made official and his rank and entitlements were not restored. Today 34 years later, he has officially received his presidential pardon. 🙏🏾🙌🏾 ✊🏾🇳🇬#FAITHFULGOD #NEVERGIVEUP #JESUSISALIVE.

Lt Col Moses Effiong was among the officers arrested for an attempted coup on the military-led administration of Gen Ibrahim Babaginda in 1985.