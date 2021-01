Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor Ernest Asuzu.

Asuzu who grew into fame as with his several bad boy characters died on Tuesday, January, 26, 2021.

His wife Jennifer confirmed the death to Pulse and revealed that the actor slumped and never woke up.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The actor had reportedly suffered a stroke in late 2015 and rumoured to have been reduced to begging for money. [Instagram/ErnestAsuzu]

Before his death, the actor battled stroke amidst personal problems that kept him out of the limelight.