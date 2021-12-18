Nigerian actor Bishop Umoh popularly known as Okon Lagos has lost his mother.
Nollywood actor Bishop 'Okon Lagos' Umoh loses mum
The actor announced the passing away of his mum on Instagram.
The movie star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, December 18, 2021, where he shared the sad news.
"You could have just waited just a bit. I am depleted and numb. It’s my own mother. I’ve lost her. 💔🕊 #okonlagos #okonrepublic #iyammi #chisos #wosappen #okonoflagosz," he wrote.
May her soul rest in peace.
Okon Lagos is a popular Nigerian actor known for his comical characters in movies.
