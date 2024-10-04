ADVERTISEMENT
Reminisce shares how 'Alaga Ibile' sold 13 million copies and changed his life

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian legendary rapper Reminisce shares how his album 'Alaga Ibile' rocketed him to mainstream success.

According to Reminisce, his debut album 'My Book of Rap Stories' didn't have huge success but his sophomore album 'Alaga Ibile' sold over 13 million units in Alaba market.

The famous Alaba market used to be the foremost music distribution channel in Nigeria from where the works of artists are marketed and distributed nationwide.

"The second album that really broke was 'Alaga Ibile'. It did like 13 million units in Alaba and that was the moment my life really changed."

Reminisce added that the album which boasts of the hit records 'Daddy Mi' feat Davido and 'Eleniyan' featuring Wizkid helped cement his name as Alaga Ibile which would become one of his monikers as he soared to fame.

In the interview, Reminisce revealed that his third album 'Baba Hafusa' came at the advent of music streaming in Nigeria. He explained that while his effort to craft music that would connect with a wider audience brought criticism and complaints from his fans, the album was a commercial success as he intended it to be.

'Haba Hafusa' debuted at NO. 12 on the Billboard World Chart thus becoming the first African rapper to debut on the chart. Reminisce further made history with his fourth album 'El Hadj' which debuted on the Billboard World Album chart at NO. 13 making him the first African rapper to log two albums on the chart.

Reminisce recently released a new EP titled 'Sui Generis' which features guest appearances from Vector, BadBoy Timz, and Bhadboi OML, among others. The project has been praised for delivering an impressive fusion of hip-hop, fuji, and Afrobeats.

You can watch Reminisce's full interview on the I Said What I Said Podcast below.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

