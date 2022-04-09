Nkechi Blessing says she lied about being married to Opeyemi Falegan

The movie star made this known via her Instagram Live on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

"Apologies to everybody who thought I led them on by saying I was married. I am sorry. I apologise. Please forgive me," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

The actress had, in 2021, share photos from their alleged wedding.

In April 2022, the former couple took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

Pulse Nigeria

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

On Falegan's part, the only reason Blessing decided to be with him was for sex and money.

"I know you want some things to be clarified and it’s high time I get it clarified. She came into my life for two things – money and sex," he said.