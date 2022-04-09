RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nkechi Blessing says she lied about being married to Opeyemi Falegan

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actress says she led her fans on about her marital status.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has apologised to her fans for lying about being married to Opeyemi Falegan.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known via her Instagram Live on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

"Apologies to everybody who thought I led them on by saying I was married. I am sorry. I apologise. Please forgive me," she said.

Nkechi Blessing and her hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nkechi Blessing and her hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday] Pulse Nigeria

The actress had, in 2021, share photos from their alleged wedding.

In April 2022, the former couple took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday] Pulse Nigeria

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

On Falegan's part, the only reason Blessing decided to be with him was for sex and money.

"I know you want some things to be clarified and it’s high time I get it clarified. She came into my life for two things – money and sex," he said.

"You all know I have a foundation that takes care of the widows, less privileged and all that which I started when I lost my father. I think that is part of the reason she came into my life, she knew I was a philanthropist and I do give to a lot of people within my capacity. This woman nearly drained me."

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victony to drop Outlaw EP on May 6th

Victony to drop Outlaw EP on May 6th

Nkechi Blessing says she lied about being married to Opeyemi Falegan

Nkechi Blessing says she lied about being married to Opeyemi Falegan

j BOLD releases another single titled “Steps

j BOLD releases another single titled “Steps”

BOJ unveils tracklist for 'Gbagada Express' album featuring Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid and others

BOJ unveils tracklist for 'Gbagada Express' album featuring Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid and others

Wizkid and Tems nominated for Billboard Music Awards

Wizkid and Tems nominated for Billboard Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the 2nd time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the 2nd time

African governments are just branch managers for colonial masters - 2Baba

African governments are just branch managers for colonial masters - 2Baba

Popular Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu reported dead

Popular Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu reported dead

Future Sounds Vol.2 featuring Ninety, Jaylon, BRUMÉ, August Majr, Neeza and more

Future Sounds Vol.2 featuring Ninety, Jaylon, BRUMÉ, August Majr, Neeza and more

Trending

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Black Sherif discloses father's business, reveals he's from rich home (WATCH)

Black Sherif

Nkechi Blessing's marriage reportedly crashes

Nkechi Blessing and her hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Davido World Cup song: FIFA thought Nigeria'll beat Ghana - BBC reporter

Davido and John Bennett