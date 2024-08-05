ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians react to eviction of team Tami from 'BBNaija' Season 9

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Only the immunity and custodian challenge winners were saved from eviction this week.

After falling to the bottom of the voting poll alongside teams Streeze, Radicals and Chekas, Damilola and Toyosi; who made up team Tami, said their goodbyes to their housemates on August 4, 2024.

Team Tami's eviction sparked a series of reactions from viewers across social media, with some fans expressing their concern or outrage, and others wishing Toyosi and Damilola well.

"I cannot leave Big Brother the first week, oh. Once they call my name that I should leave immediately, I will just sit on the floor and fold my hand and leg. Biggie will have to send those ninja people to come and remove me," an X user wrote.

Another user said, "Even without housemates voting, TAMI would have gone too. Wish them all the best and I hope they are not forgotten quickly."

"Tami was meant to leave, am happy the housemates did justice to it unlike All-stars that Seyi was saved when he had the least votes while other housemates were evicted in his place #BBNaija," a post read.

An X user said, "Imagine being evicted one week into the #BBNaija show, no fanbase no money no nothing, how you wan keep up with the Ex BBNaija housemate lifestyle?"

Someone expressed their concern, saying, "This week one eviction no follow. Week one should be for introduction and getting to know each other, it's not fair @BBNaijaThis pair benefited nothing, if you want to evict the first week then games that attract money should start first week. This is very unfair."

Another social media user wrote, "If them no go, who else would have gone? Yes, Dami stepped on many toes but, she was more entertaining than Toyosi. I hardly noticed Toyosi in that house. Onyeka's sister is lucky to have Onyeka in that house. I'm still shocked about Streeze being in the bottom 4 Sha."

"This kind of eviction is a no-no for me Ebuka. The housemates will now be playing it safe to avoid stepping on anyone's toes, and if that happens, the house will be dull. Pls Big brother should do something about it."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

