Nigerians I'm sorry - Adanma Luke breaks down over Junior Pope's death

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that she was blamed for their deaths by social media users.

Adanma Luke emotional over Junior Pope's death [Punch Newspapers]

Luke, who has been grappling with the backlash she received, expressed profound sorrow and regret over the loss in an Instagram post.

In a deeply emotional statement, she said, "I don't have much to say, I'm just here to say that I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Nigerians, I'm sorry I took away your loved ones, according to what people are saying. I'm very sad and even though I try to be strong I still don't see myself being strong. I'm so sad that this had to happen on my set, I'm so sad that they had to come work for me at that particular time. I'm not God, this was destined to happen, but then, why me?"

Luke also shared her personal struggle with the situation, stating that she had battled depression since the boating incident because of the backlash online.

"I never liked the internet drama and all that but this whole thing put me out there and a lot of people have been dragged me. A lot of people have been telling me not to talk, I'm trying to heal but it's not coming back," Luke continued.

In the midst of tears, she expressed her grief over the loss of Junior Pope and other crew members, noting that the boating incident has deeply affected her.

"We all loved JP; we all loved the other people that lost their lives, my crew members. I hadn't visited Asaba in the past 2 years until that incident and when I wanted to shoot that movie, I asked for a better location and they took me there," she explained.

Luke narrated the ordeal, stressing that, contrary to popular belief, she had asked the townspeople for life jackets for her cast and crew. She explained that she was told that, the locals always used the boats without jackets.

"It's not like I didn't do it on purpose and I'm taking all the blame. Please, Nigerians, I'm sorry; it has happened. I'm gradually losing my life and getting depressed, please forgive me," she pleaded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

