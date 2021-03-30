Nigerian Twitter has been wilding out after photos of music star Davido and Instagram model Mya Yafai broke the Internet.

The music star and the model were reported to have taken the photos at a party in the United States of America.

Since the photos surfaced, Nigerians have been reacting online to the singer's alleged new lover interest.

Davido and Mya Yafai (Instagram) Instagram

For many, the new photos have put to rest the rumours of his relationship with Yafai.

Others expressed disappointment at the singer's treatment of his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Davido's loved up photos with Yafai.