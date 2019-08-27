American rapper from Imo state Nigeria, Jidenna has explained why Nigerians are known for scam across the world.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club, Jidenna explained to the hosts why he thinks Nigerians are known for scamming.

He said, “The reason why Nigerians are known for scamming is not because we are bad people but because we are smarter than a lot of people. So, as criminals, we gonna be the best at it and so, we will be the best at hacking and everything we do.”

The ‘Classic Man’ singer was further asked if he had scammed anyone before to which he replied, “No, I have not scammed anyone before.”

Jidenna went further to explain one of the things he did and which might be seen or perceived as a scam.

“I did some things, I used to sell chains from China town. I get it for cheap because, in the hood, I know all the latest jewelry and then I get the cheap ones and I take it to downtown Boston to sell to white boys. That was a scam,” he explained.

Jidenna became big after the release of his hit single, ‘Classic Man’. In the video of the song, the rapper, and producer looked dapper spotting clothes made from African textiles synonymous with Nigeria.

Nigerians, being notorious for the scam, resurfaced on the front burner of the world news after 77 Nigerians were uncovered as being behind a notorious fraud ring that has scammed to the tune of $10 million and an attempt of $40 million fraud.