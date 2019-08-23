Artist: Jidenna featuring Seun Kuti
Song Title: Worth The Weight
Genre: Hip-Hop, Soul, electronic
Album: 85 to Africa
Date of release: August 23, 2019
Label: Epic Records
Producer: TBA
Video Director: No Video
Details/Takeaway: Earlier today, American-born Nigerian, Jidenna released his 11-track sophomore album, 85 to Africa.
The first track features Grammy-nominated Nigerian artist, Seun Kuti. As Pulse revealed last week, the album also features Mr Eazi.
You can listen to ‘Worth The Weight’ below;