Nigerian singer Chike silences Twitter troll with ₦1 million transfer

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The troll claimed that 'Mohbad made Chike'.

It all began during the late hours of August 13, 2024, when a troll left a negative comment on one of Chike's posts on Twitter (now X), claiming that his song Egwu featuring Mohbad, gave him fame.

The troll wrote, "Mohbad made you."

However, despite the negativity of the X user's comment, Chike responded to his comment with kindness, saying, "Your mother made you."

Chike's clapback then led to a scathing back-and-forth between them, where the troll claimed that Chike's music streams were attributed to his top-charting song with Mohbad.

"True but Mohbad made you dawg," the troll reiterated.

Chike then responded, saying, "Your mother made you, but I hope you find someone to MAKE you coz I don’t see you doing it yourself. Jesus stays king."

Relentless, the troll clapped back, saying, "You wey dey share streams with young duu, if no be for Mohbad where you for see 40 million streams."

In response, Chike sought to silence the hater by requesting his account number, after which he promptly sent him ₦1 million and tagged him "Hunger Boy."

"Now I doubt your mother even made you right . If she didn’t teach you manners she should have taught you research. I will send you like 1M now, make hunger comot your eye make you see road but your account fit collapse. Let the good guy rest in peace.I know say na hunger. Hunger boy , Oya and eat," Chike wrote.

Chike's action led to a series of reactions from social media users across platforms, with some commending how he handled the situation, and others tackling him for rewarding the troll's bad behaviour.

Nigerian singer Chike silences Twitter troll with ₦1 million transfer

