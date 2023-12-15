Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad is the perfect soundtrack for Detty December

"Egwu" means "Dance," and this lively song invites you to let loose and enjoy the universal language of music.

“Music needs no permission to enter your spirit. Anywhere, anyhow, you know you’ll feel me,” say Chike and the late Mohbad. Their words are our soundtrack to the festive season.

The collaboration comes alive on an alluring House Music production crafted by DeeYasso. Chike effortlessly blends Igbo, English, and Pidgin languages creating a unique experience rooted in cultural pride. Meanwhile, Mohbad paid homage to his roots, infusing the track with his distinctive baritone.

In just 2 minutes and 10 seconds, the song leaves you wanting more.