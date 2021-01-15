Ugandan politician, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as Bobi Wine has been on the news since he announced his intentions to run for the seat of the president of his country.

The former music star's bold move against the president of the country, Yoweri Museveni, has been greeted with so much support from a lot of people home and abroad.

Interestingly, in Nigeria, a number of celebrities have backed the former reggae dance hall singer turned politician's presidential bid.

Here are some of the celebrities in Nigeria who have gone on social media to support Bobi Wine as he plans to upstage the sitting president, Museveni.